Cat of the week: Patches

Patches, a domesticated medium-haired, neutered male born in 2008, suddenly found himself without a home. He had lived a difficult life…his right ear permanently deformed by multiple hematomas caused by years of ear infections. Patches has been on a monthlong course of treatment for his ears and is feeling much better now.

Patches is FIV-positive. Currently, he shows no symptoms of illness due to this virus and should, hopefully, have a number of good years ahead of him. FIV is not easily transmitted except by deep bite wounds from fighting. Patches has the sweetest personality, loves a good conversation and frequently interjects with his own observations. Patches should go to a home without other cats.