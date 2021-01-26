 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Patches

Cat of the week: Patches

20210128_nct_lifestyles_patches_p1

Patches

 Submitted

Patches, a domesticated medium-haired, neutered male born in 2008, suddenly found himself without a home. He had lived a difficult life…his right ear permanently deformed by multiple hematomas caused by years of ear infections. Patches has been on a monthlong course of treatment for his ears and is feeling much better now.

Patches is FIV-positive. Currently, he shows no symptoms of illness due to this virus and should, hopefully, have a number of good years ahead of him. FIV is not easily transmitted except by deep bite wounds from fighting. Patches has the sweetest personality, loves a good conversation and frequently interjects with his own observations. Patches should go to a home without other cats.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Rooster
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Rooster

Rooster (and his brother Roger featured last week) recently arrived at our shelter. He appears to be a 4-year-old Beagle and weighs 30.4 pound…

Cat of the week: Persimmon
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Persimmon

Persimmon is a domesticated long-haired orange, neutered male, born in 2018 that showed up in a barn in the middle of the night just looking f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert