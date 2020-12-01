 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Patches

Cat of the week: Patches

Patches, a domesticated medium hair white and black neutered male born in 2008, hopes you won’t overlook him because he has been on this earth for a few years. He has lived a difficult life. His right ear is permanently deformed by multiple hematomas caused by years of ear infections. He has been on a monthlong treatment and is feeling much better now. Patches is FIV-positive. Currently, he shows no symptoms of illness due to this virus and should hopefully have a number of good years ahead of him. FIV is not easily transmitted except by deep bite wounds from fighting. He should go to a home without other cats. Patches has the sweetest personality...gentle and cuddly with people of all ages. Patches also is available for long-term foster.

