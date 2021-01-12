Cat of the week: Persimmon

Persimmon is a domesticated long-haired orange, neutered male, born in 2018 that showed up in a barn in the middle of the night just looking for love and a warm place to sleep. It was cold and he was shivering. He rubbed against the horses’ feet oblivious to the dangers of being stepped on. As the finder was busy setting up a crate for the stray cat, Persimmon jumped the fence only to encounter a dog.

Persimmon wanted to be friends; the dog did not. Persimmon has now been neutered and received his vaccinations and is ready to find his forever home. He loves to snuggle and is super indulgent about being handled. He does beat up on the other kitties when let loose in the big room so Persimmon should go to a home where he can be the only cat. He would be happy to have a nice doggie friend, though.