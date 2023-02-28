Pilgrim is a sleek, dapper, slinky, black and white male cat. Scorpio, born November 2021. He is about eight pounds of solid, purring cat steel. With his white chest and paws, Pilgrim is a dashing feline man. Plus, he’s suave. When you meet him, he’ll likely offer up his head for rubs. Then he’ll start making muffins with his paws, exuding happiness. Pilgrim is easy to care for: he keeps his cage clean and has an excellent appetite.