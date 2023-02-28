Related to this story

Cat of the week: Snowfoot

Snowfoot is a 14-year-old, wonderful, loving, black and white sweetheart. He came to Almost Home from a hoarding situation, but despite living…

Dog of the week: George

8-year-old George came as an unclaimed stray. George has just the right energy mix. He’s not high strung but he’s not a droopy dude, either. H…

Dog the week: Luna

Cutie Luna is about 35-40 pounds – short and solid. Luna is a sweet, happy girl who loves people, especially kids, and other dogs. She doesn’t…

Dog of the week: Ryker

Exuberant, sweet 3-year-old Ryker wants to be your adventure sidekick! Ryker likes everyone and wants to be friends with other dogs. Cats are …

Cat of the week: Eponine

Eponine is a pudgy, 1.5-year-old brown tabby. We discovered her abandoned on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could bear…