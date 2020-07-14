Cat of the week: Razzle

Razzle is a handsome domesticated shorthaired black and white male, about three months old. Razzle arrived at Almost Home recently with his sister, Raisinette, and his mom, Snickers. Razzle is so handsome with his black and white markings. He is learning that people can be safe and have lots of fun toys to share. Razzle was recently weaned and went into foster care to get more hands-on time with humans. Razzle is now available for adoption. We also have other kittens available for adoption.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

