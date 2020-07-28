Cat of the week: Sinatra

Cat of the week: Sinatra

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200730_nct_lifestyles_sinatra_p1

Sinatra 

 Submitted

Sinatra is a domesticated shorthaired, white and black neutered male born in 2011. He got his name during the car ride from Nelson’s animal control to our shelter. He “sang” loudly and unrelentingly for the entire ride. At the shelter, Sinatra continues to serenade us every time we pass by his cage. He is a super social guy who is begging out loud for anyone to pick him up and snuggle him for a while. He has a youthful attitude and is ready for new adventures with you. Sinatra had a cat friend in his old home so he is probably good with other cats.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Trinity
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Trinity

Trinity, possibly the sweetest dog ever, is a Blue Tick Hound (mix) about 4 years old with totally irresistible eyes. When you speak to her, s…

Cat of the week: Yam
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Yam

Yam is a domesticated calico, female, three months old. Our four Y kittens (Yvonne, Yolanda, Yam and Yaz) were born on the side of a mountain …

Dog of the week: Natasha
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Natasha

Natasha is a gorgeous, svelte Foxhound mix, about 6 years old and weighs 46 pounds. An Almost Home shelter representative met Natasha for the …

Dog of the week: Twinkie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Twinkie

Twinkie, a female Doberman (mix), was returned from adoption after 9 years because she liked fresh chicken too much. She didn’t understand the…

Cat of the week: Snickers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated shorthaired brown tabby and a spayed female, about nine months old. Have you ever met a cat that just squeezes your…

Cat of the week: Razzle
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Razzle

Razzle is a handsome domesticated shorthaired black and white male, about three months old. Razzle arrived at Almost Home recently with his si…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert