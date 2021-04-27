Cat of the week: Smoke

Smoke is a domesticated spayed female, born May 20, a complete love and whoever adopts her will most likely be well rewarded with love and appreciation. While Smoke probably will not run up to greet you when you walk into the room, she’s happy for you to come up to her.

She’ll sniff your fingers to see who you are, then roll onto her back and show you her belly. If you pet her ears and head, she’ll purr then lick your fingers to express her appreciation. Given the trauma of surviving a house fire, loose on the property for a week before rescued, it’s amazing how loving she is. Smoke’s ears were burned by the intense heat but have healed well.

Smoke has a heart murmur which most likely means that there is a congenital defect in the development of her heart. We will find out shortly whether Smoke has to have surgery and her prognosis. Whatever it is, this little sweetheart wants and deserves a loving home.