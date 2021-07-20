 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Sneakers
Cat of the week: Sneakers

Sneakers

Sneakers

Sneakers is a friendly, good-natured girl with a kind and loving attitude. She’s affectionate and would love to hang out with you while you read a book or do housework. She’s easy going and wonderful company. Sneakers is the bees knees! Come meet this special gal and see why we love her!

