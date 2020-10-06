 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby spayed female, a year old. If you’re looking for a lap-cat, look no further. This little girl will melt in your lap, and so petite, she’ll fit there perfectly. When she was just 7 months old, Snickers came to our shelter from animal control. She already had two kittens to care for, and she was a wonderful mother. Her kittens found homes, and now it’s her turn to find her forever guardians. Because Snickers was frightened at the shelter, she has been in foster care where she has flourished. Contact the shelter to make an appointment to see Snickers.

