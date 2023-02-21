Snowfoot is a 14-year-old, wonderful, loving, black and white sweetheart. He came to Almost Home from a hoarding situation, but despite living in poor conditions, he is affectionate and laid back. He is used to living with other felines and enjoys meeting new cats at the shelter.

As a senior cat, he is looking for an extra special, kind-hearted person willing to give him a comfortable home where he can enjoy his golden years. He’s unassuming and easy-going and would love to keep you quiet company. Snowfoot doesn’t ask for much and he has a lot of love to give.