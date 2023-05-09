Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Gibbs

Dog of the week: Gibbs

Gibbs is a sweet, kind, deaf, 40-pound, 1-year-old hound. Though he has a hearing deficit, it doesn’t seem to get him down. He is nicely manne…

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Cat of the week: Luna

Cat of the week: Luna

Cutie Luna is about 35-40 pounds — short and solid. Luna is a sweet, happy girl who loves people, especially kids, and other dogs. She doesn’t…

Cat of the week: Klaus

Cat of the week: Klaus

Klaus has been at Almost Home since he was a 4-month-old kitten. He is overlooked because he isn’t desperate or extroverted like many of the o…