Cat of the week: Solstice

Solstice is a petite tuxedo cat, who has lived at Almost Home far too long. When you enter her room, she purrs or meows to greet you. She lives in a small room with windows that look onto the rescue’s lobby, spending her time watching what’s going on. She’s seen hundreds of other cats being adopted, and she’s waited so patiently for her turn. She needs a quiet home with a special family willing to give her time to build trust in them. She’s ready to reveal more layers of her personality when she finds a safe and loving home.