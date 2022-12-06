 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Spooky

Spooky
Spooky is a 3-year-old female domestic short-haired black cat with a little tuft of white on her chest. According to her prior owner, she does not get along with children but had a good relationship with their dog.

Spooky is a dignified, practical cat — she prefers to watch what’s going on around her than deign to play with toys. While she is friendly and curious, she will let you know her opinion if something bothers her. Spooky enjoys observing her surroundings from the cat tree and, understandably, objects when we tell her it’s time to go back into her cage.

