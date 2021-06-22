Cat of the week: Starbuck

Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on the wrong side of the door from people. Poor little Starbuck came to us with a ruptured right eye. He will have his eye socket sewn shut at the same time he is neutered. He just needs to grow a little bigger first. Meanwhile, Starbuck has no idea that he is not perfect in every way. He is full of love to give and will make someone a very special best friend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Faulconer
(434) 385-5551
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today