 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Starbuck
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Starbuck

  • 0
Starbuck, Nelson cat

Starbuck

 Submitted

Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on the wrong side of the door from people. Poor little Starbuck came to us with a ruptured right eye. He will have his eye socket sewn shut at the same time he is neutered. He just needs to grow a little bigger first. Meanwhile, Starbuck has no idea that he is not perfect in every way. He is full of love to give and will make someone a very special best friend.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tammy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert