Cat of the week: Starbuck

Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on the wrong side of the door from people. Poor little Starbuck came to us with a ruptured right eye. He will have his eye socket sewn shut at the same time he is neutered. He just needs to grow a little bigger first. Meanwhile, Starbuck has no idea that he is not perfect in every way. He is full of love to give and will make someone a very special best friend.