Cat of the week: Surfer Boy

Surfer Boy is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby, male, about five months old. He was pulled from a kill shelter in another county. He is a sweet little guy with beautiful black stripes and spots on his golden brown coat. Surfer Boy loves people and toys and gets along with other cats his age. When he gets a chance to leave his cage for some extra exercise, he can run like a cheetah! Surfer Boy will bring a smile to your face and lots of kitten energy to your home. Almost Home has lots of other young cats available for adoption as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!