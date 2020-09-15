 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Surfer Boy

Cat of the week: Surfer Boy

Only $5 for 5 months
20200917_nct_lifestyles_surfer_p1

Surfer Boy 

 Submitted

Surfer Boy is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby, male, about five months old. He was pulled from a kill shelter in another county. He is a sweet little guy with beautiful black stripes and spots on his golden brown coat. Surfer Boy loves people and toys and gets along with other cats his age. When he gets a chance to leave his cage for some extra exercise, he can run like a cheetah! Surfer Boy will bring a smile to your face and lots of kitten energy to your home. Almost Home has lots of other young cats available for adoption as well.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Bella
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Bella

Bella is a gorgeous long-haired tortoiseshell spayed female born on Oct. 12, 2005. Bella is friendly and enjoys being loved on by anybody who …

Dog of the week: Kilburn
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Kilburn

Kilburn is a perky Australian Shepherd mix. Who can resist that waggling bob-tail that makes him look as if a black and tan teddy-bear came al…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert