Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being petted and can be wiggly with excitement. She enjoys her roommates but would be just as happy as a solo cat.

Sometimes Tammy greets you at the door! Sometimes she doesn’t. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a funny cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. While we would never tell Tammy this, she could lose a few pounds. Tammy needs to get out more often!