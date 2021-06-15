 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Tammy
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Tammy

  • 0
Nelson cat, Tammy

Tammy

 Submitted

Tammy is a sweet Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While she gets along with her roommates, she might prefer a home to herself.

Tammy sometimes greets you at the door, but at other times she’s prefers to observe the room from a shelf up high. She loves being petted but can be wiggly with excitement.

Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a spunky cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the Week: Redd
Lifestyles

Dog of the Week: Redd

Two-year-old Redbone coonhound Redd is truly an American gentleman (or should we say gentle-mutt). He is good-natured, calm when needed, but a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert