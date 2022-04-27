 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Tammy

  • 0
Tammy
Submitted

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who was born in late 2015. She loves to play and has strong opinions. While she gets along with her roommates, she would also be happy with a home to herself. Tammy sometimes greets you at the door, other times she is disinterested and prefers to observe the room from a shelf up high. She loves being petted and can be wiggly with excitement. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a spunky cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. Could that be you?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Wubbie

Dog of the week: Wubbie

8-year-old Wubbie is as cute as a stinking button! He has huggable, plump, beagle appeal and weighs a healthy 53 lbs. After enduring serious n…

Cat of the week: Howie

Cat of the week: Howie

Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray…

Cat of the week: Jane

Cat of the week: Jane

Jane is a delightful calico who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for their cats. This soft, lovable girl purrs loudly when…

Dog of the week: Wade

Dog of the week: Wade

Wade is love and forgiveness. He has endured extreme neglect and deplorable treatment. He arrived skeletal and starving. In our care, Wade has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert