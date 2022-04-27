Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who was born in late 2015. She loves to play and has strong opinions. While she gets along with her roommates, she would also be happy with a home to herself. Tammy sometimes greets you at the door, other times she is disinterested and prefers to observe the room from a shelf up high. She loves being petted and can be wiggly with excitement. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a spunky cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. Could that be you?
Cat of the week: Tammy
