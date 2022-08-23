 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Tammy

  • 0
Tammy
Provided

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being petted and can be wiggly with excitement. She enjoys her roommates but would be just as happy as a solo cat. Sometimes Tammy greets you at the door!

Sometimes she doesn’t. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a funny cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. While we would never tell Tammy this, she could lose a few pounds. Tammy needs to get out more often!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Felix

Dog of the week: Felix

Felix the hound is an enthusiastic, athletic, good-times boy, looking for someone to yodel with and take him to explore the wilds. With a litt…

Cat of the week: Betty

Cat of the week: Betty

Betty is a sweet, fun-loving teenage tabby at nearly 5 months old. She’s a delightful, friendly little girl who loves human attention. She als…

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is an amazing 2-year-old pit mix who adores children. He wants to befriend your kids and everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the …

Cat of the week: Goldie

Cat of the week: Goldie

Goldie is a buff tabby, born on April 4, 2022. She has beautiful, unusual soft marbled markings. This friendly, outgoing little girl will gree…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert