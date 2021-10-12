 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Tammy
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Tammy

  • 0
Submitted
Submitted

Tammy is a sweet, young Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and she has opinions. While she gets along with her roommates, she might prefer a home to herself. Tammy sometimes greets you at the door, but at other times she is less confident and prefers to observe the room from a shelf up high. She loves being petted but can be wiggly with excitement. Tammy is perfect for someone who wants a spunky cat and is willing to give her time to settle in and enjoy her little quirks. Could that be you?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Lyon
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Lyon

Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, and trusting, and greets each day with a bright h…

Cat of the week: Fanny
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Fanny

Fanny, a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, born in 2010, likes people to approach her slowly and preferably with food. If you do, Fanny w…

Cat of the week: Foxy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Foxy

Foxy is a young, gray domesticated shorthaired female with a petite frame and a luxurious coat. She’s looking for a person to give her a chanc…

Dog of the week: Blake
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Blake

With Blake’s handsome looks and loving nature, he was adopted very quickly. Recently, the sad adopters needed to return him because he was too…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert