Cat of the week: Telly

Telly, aka Jellybean, is an 8-year-old lovebug. She loves snuggling with her person and getting head rubs. She does NOT like other cats. She needs to be the only cat in the household. She gets along well with dogs, just not cats!

Telly is a bit overweight after being on Prozac to try to deescalate her aversion to other cats but is slimming down and is off the meds. Telly is a fantastic cat, and easy to love. She is litter trained, spayed, and current on all vaccinations. Telly is in foster care, not at the shelter. Too many cats!