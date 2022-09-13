 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree
Tiree is big, beautiful, and orange. He has been waiting patiently through a particularly busy kitten season for someone to pay him some attention. He has watched countless raucous kittens and energetic young cats come and go.

Tiree remains in the shelter hoping someone will appreciate his strong silence and dignified demeanor. He misses being part of a family and is hoping that the right one comes along to give him a steady home life, where he can relax and feel secure. Tiree is growing weary of being overlooked. He would relish the opportunity to show you how wonderful he is.

