 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Tiree

  • 0
Cat of the week: Tiree
Submitted

Tiree is an 8-year-old, long haired, orange male. He’s a big striking cat who isn’t enjoying his sojourn at Almost Home. An elderly couple surrendered him. Tiree sadly doesn’t understand why he was brought to the shelter. He misses his family and is waiting patiently for a special person to take him home.

He’s outgoing and eager to get out of his cage and into a quiet, permanent place where he can relax and settle down. He’s had a tough time adjusting to his new surroundings and would be so much happier at home with a new, calm loving family.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is an awesome 2-year-old pit mix who adores children. He wants to befriend your kids and everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the …

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Ca…

Cat of the week: Howie

Cat of the week: Howie

Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert