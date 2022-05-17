Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is an 8-year-old, long haired, orange male. He’s a big striking cat who isn’t enjoying his sojourn at Almost Home. An elderly couple surrendered him. Tiree sadly doesn’t understand why he was brought to the shelter. He misses his family and is waiting patiently for a special person to take him home.

He’s outgoing and eager to get out of his cage and into a quiet, permanent place where he can relax and settle down. He’s had a tough time adjusting to his new surroundings and would be so much happier at home with a new, calm loving family.