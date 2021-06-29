 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Torrens
0 Comments

Cat of the week: Torrens

  • 0
Cat of week, Torrens

Torrens

 Submitted

Torrens was discovered under the porch of a house during a trap-neuter-return operation meant to spay and neuter several adult cats living on the property. The little fluff ball was terrified for the first few days at the shelter, but he discovered that humans bring delicious food, and his heart was quickly won over. Torrens is especially fond of toys that make crinkly sounds. He will pounce and play growl at his toy and drag it off so his brother can’t have it. Torrens will provide you with hours of quality entertainment and warm kitten cuddles when he is tired out.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Nutmeg
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a sweet, good-natured, 3-year-old foxhound mix. She knows some commands, such as ‘come,’ ‘go potty’ and ‘sit.’

Cat of the week: Starbuck
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Starbuck

Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on …

Cat of the week: Tammy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert