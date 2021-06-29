Cat of the week: Torrens

Torrens was discovered under the porch of a house during a trap-neuter-return operation meant to spay and neuter several adult cats living on the property. The little fluff ball was terrified for the first few days at the shelter, but he discovered that humans bring delicious food, and his heart was quickly won over. Torrens is especially fond of toys that make crinkly sounds. He will pounce and play growl at his toy and drag it off so his brother can’t have it. Torrens will provide you with hours of quality entertainment and warm kitten cuddles when he is tired out.