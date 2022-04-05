 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Tully

  • 0
Tully
Submitted

Tully is a domestic shorthair male tabby cat, born in May 2021. If you’re looking for a lovable and affectionate cat, Tully might be the one for you. When you pick him up, he purrs and kneads with his paws to show he’s happy. He will even come when called! His interests include playing with the other cats, climbing up the cat tree to enjoy the view, keeping an eye on the birds outside, exploring and, of course, belly rubs. Tully gets on well with other cats. He also loves snuggling with humans. He’d make a fantastic addition to your family!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Candy

Cat of the week: Candy

Candy has lived her whole life at Almost Home. She is shy and will decide how much interaction she’s willing to endure. With patience she is s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert