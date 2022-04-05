Cat of the week: Tully

Tully is a domestic shorthair male tabby cat, born in May 2021. If you’re looking for a lovable and affectionate cat, Tully might be the one for you. When you pick him up, he purrs and kneads with his paws to show he’s happy. He will even come when called! His interests include playing with the other cats, climbing up the cat tree to enjoy the view, keeping an eye on the birds outside, exploring and, of course, belly rubs. Tully gets on well with other cats. He also loves snuggling with humans. He’d make a fantastic addition to your family!