Cat of the week: Ubaldo

Ubaldo is an amazing orange 6-month-old male tabby. He embodies all the wonderful personality traits that orange boys are famous for. He’s outgoing and sweet and loves affection! Ubaldo is a glutton for cat food and attention, especially back scratches and ear rubs. And he’s happy to return your love with some pillow biscuits or a head bump.
That’s his sign that you should consider giving this charming golden boy a happy home! Ubaldo enjoys the company of other cats. Especially his sister Uliana, who is equally as charming as her brother. Good natured, funny delight runs in this family!