 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cat of the week: Vince

  • 0
Vince and Vivi
Submitted

Young Vince and his sister, Vivi, began life on the planet as colony cats. They weren’t really sure they wanted to cohabitate with strange human life forms. They took a little while to warm up to the idea of being pets, but they’ve really come around. Vince and Vivi are playful and fun-loving, and very bonded as siblings go. But they also mellow out quickly for some calm attention from earthlings. These two cuties aren’t pushy about wanting to jump in your lap, but they will make great company while you sit out on the porch watching for shooting stars. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is a slender 2-year-old pit mix who is ready to eat and mingle. He wants to befriend everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the shel…

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March of 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick…

Dog of the week: Otis

Dog of the week: Otis

Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert