Cat of the week: Vince

Young Vince and his sister, Vivi, began life on the planet as colony cats. They weren’t really sure they wanted to cohabitate with strange human life forms. They took a little while to warm up to the idea of being pets, but they’ve really come around. Vince and Vivi are playful and fun-loving, and very bonded as siblings go. But they also mellow out quickly for some calm attention from earthlings. These two cuties aren’t pushy about wanting to jump in your lap, but they will make great company while you sit out on the porch watching for shooting stars.