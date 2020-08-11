Cat of the week: Vortex

Vortex is a domesticated shorthaired male, about three months old. Vortex is a grey tabby with white paws and a cute triangular white bib. He is more than your average tabby-striped kitten. Vortex has dark swirls along his sides and cute rows of black dots on his belly. His grey has brown highlights mixed in to for an extra “wow” factor. Add an amazing personality to those unique swirls, spots, and stripes, and you have a kitten that is just irresistible. Vortex currently is in foster care. He plays nicely with other kittens and is good around children.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!