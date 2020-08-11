You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Vortex

Cat of the week: Vortex

Only $5 for 5 months
20200813_nct_lifestyles_vortex_p1

Vortex 

 Submitted

Vortex is a domesticated shorthaired male, about three months old. Vortex is a grey tabby with white paws and a cute triangular white bib. He is more than your average tabby-striped kitten. Vortex has dark swirls along his sides and cute rows of black dots on his belly. His grey has brown highlights mixed in to for an extra “wow” factor. Add an amazing personality to those unique swirls, spots, and stripes, and you have a kitten that is just irresistible. Vortex currently is in foster care. He plays nicely with other kittens and is good around children.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Scooby
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Scooby

Scooby was recently returned to our shelter after being adopted in 2013. He is a handsome, talkative 8- year-old cat who wears a soft, velvety…

Cat of the week: Sinatra
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is a domesticated shorthaired, white and black neutered male born in 2011. He got his name during the car ride from Nelson’s animal co…

Dog of the week: Mary
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Mary

Mary is a female Hound/Lab (mix), about 3 years old, weighs 46 pounds, spayed and microchipped. She is still a young, inquisitive, energetic d…

Dog of the week: Twinkie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Twinkie

Twinkie, a female Doberman (mix), was returned from adoption after 9 years because she liked fresh chicken too much. She didn’t understand the…

Dog of the week: Trinity
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Trinity

Trinity, possibly the sweetest dog ever, is a Blue Tick Hound (mix) about 4 years old with totally irresistible eyes. When you speak to her, s…

Dog of the week: Gabe
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Gabe

Gabe, a very handsome, shy Foxhound appears to be about 2 years old and currently weighs only about 40 pounds. He definitely needs to gain wei…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert