Meet Wallee! He’s a gem. He’s a senior guy, with buff fur, and he is looking for a kind person to love him. He’s got a few funny features, nothing major, like having no teeth. Not a big deal at all, really. You never have to worry about Wallee biting! He is such a sweetheart.
He loves to keep your lap warm in exchange for some ear rubs and a good chin scratching. This old sweetie is so grateful for affection and kindness that he might drool a little bit on you. It’s Wallee’s charming gummy way of showing appreciation.