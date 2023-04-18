Wasabi is a lovely, one-year-old, vivid calico! Her human was very sad to surrender her after discovering her daughter was allergic to cats. Wasabi is as charming as she is beautiful. This soft, silky girl is playful and loves cuddles. She loves having her head rubbed and adores affection.

Wasabi is very comfortable around people, including the little ones, and will give nose butts to show she welcomes you into her space. Wasabi is such a wonderful cat and has all the great feline qualities you could ever ask for. She will make some lucky humans the perfect family member.