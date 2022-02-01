Cat of the week: Wenonah

Wenonah was surrendered because she was bullied by the other resident cat. She’s demure and small, with a dense grey coat. Wenonah is very quiet and polite and is content to sit still and mind her own business. She enjoys companionship but isn’t pushy about wanting to be petted or sit in your lap. ‘
She provides gentle, unintrusive company and is easy to share space with. Wenonah would do fine in a house with other cats, as long as they were mellow. Dogs might be ok, too, with the right personality. Call Almost Home to meet this lovely little lady.