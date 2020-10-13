Cat of the week: Wookie

Wookie is a neutered domesticated long-haired, white male with orange spots, born in 2015. He was living the life of an independent indoor/outdoor cat in a hoarder’s home with about 20 other cats. His person became ill and could no longer care for him so Wookie came to our shelter. He is absolutely gorgeous and feels a bit overwhelmed by his new circumstances. He is handle-able but not a lap cat. He is not so shy that he hides, but he doesn’t want to join in the activity either. Wookie would be happy to be a lovely addition to a cat-savvy adult home that knows how to bring out the best in an insecure feline.