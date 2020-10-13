 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cat of the week: Wookie

Cat of the week: Wookie

20201015_nct_lifestyles_wookie_p1

Wookie 

 Submitted

Wookie is a neutered domesticated long-haired, white male with orange spots, born in 2015. He was living the life of an independent indoor/outdoor cat in a hoarder’s home with about 20 other cats. His person became ill and could no longer care for him so Wookie came to our shelter. He is absolutely gorgeous and feels a bit overwhelmed by his new circumstances. He is handle-able but not a lap cat. He is not so shy that he hides, but he doesn’t want to join in the activity either. Wookie would be happy to be a lovely addition to a cat-savvy adult home that knows how to bring out the best in an insecure feline.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Alice
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Alice

Alice is a Jack Russell Terrier weighing 15 pounds and about 9 to 10 years old. She has a little hitch in her get-a-long, so she isn't a good …

Cat of the week: Snickers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby spayed female, a year old. If you’re looking for a lap-cat, look no further. This little g…

Dog of the week: Zeus
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Zeus

Zeus, 7-year-old, 110-pound Great Pyrenees, looks like a panda bear without the black patches … a lamb in bear’s clothing. Zeus walks calmly o…

Cat of the week: Zoom-Zoom
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Zoom-Zoom

Zoom-Zoom is a darling little kitten! She is super sweet with everyone. She loves to be held and carried around like a baby. Zoom is good with…

Dog of the week: Hootie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Hootie

Hootie, a 10-month-old red and white hound mix, was hit by a car and had a badly broken front leg and severely damaged rear leg. Hootie doesn’…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert