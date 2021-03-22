 Skip to main content
Cat of the week: Wookiee

Wookiee is a domesticated long-haired white with orange spots neutered male, born in 2015. Wookiee was living the life of an independent indoor/outdoor cat in a hoarder’s home with about 20 other cats. His person became ill and could no longer care for his cats so Wookiee came to our shelter.

Wookiee feels a bit overwhelmed by his new circumstances. He is not a lap cat. He is not so shy that he hides but he doesn’t want to join in the activity either. Wookiee would be happy to be a lovely addition to a cat-savvy adult home that knows how to bring out the best in an insecure feline.

