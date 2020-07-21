Cat of the week: Yam

Yam is a domesticated calico, female, three months old. Our four Y kittens (Yvonne, Yolanda, Yam and Yaz) were born on the side of a mountain along the Tye River in Nelson County. They were found by a caring young lady who spent hours looking after them and socializing them. The “Y’s” have grown into loving, cuddly, playful kittens. They have been spayed and are ready for their forever homes. Your hardest decision will be whether to choose Yam, Yaz, Yolanda or Yvonne.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
