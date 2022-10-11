Cat of the week: Yancy and Yum Yum

Yancy and Yum Yum were cruelly left to die on the roadside in July at 2 weeks-old. They suffered from severe hyperthermia and were not expected to survive. Miraculously, Yancey and Yum Yum bounced back and thrived. They were bottle raised and now are sweet, outgoing, active and ready for their forever home.

Both have lots of cute little toe beans, due to having so many extra toes! Yancy and Yum Yum love to eat, and feeding time is the high-light of their day. You don’t have to call them twice. They rush to the feeding station before the food arrives.