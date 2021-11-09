Cat of the week: Ziggy-Zu

Ziggy-Zu is a mellow, 2-year-old boy with a snow-white coat and beautiful golden eyes. He is curious and playful, always chasing his tail, watching the family cook and kids play with fascination or sound asleep on a pillow.
He is very friendly, and if anything, still needs a watchful parental eye to stay out of trouble. He has two scars from an attack by another animal (which is when he was found), but otherwise is in perfect health. He looks like a big boy but is exceedingly gentle and meek, and so should stay indoors for his own safety.