Dog of the week: Alice

Alice is a Jack Russell Terrier weighing 15 pounds and about 9 to 10 years old. She has a little hitch in her get-a-long, so she isn't a good candidate for endurance walks. On her 4DX test for Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia, and Anaplasmosis, she tested positive for tick borne Ehrlichia, but negative for everything else. It seems like someone has taken good care of Alice up until now, so she probably knows what love is. It is heartbreaking that she now finds herself homeless as she ages into her senior years. She would really love to have a cozy lap to curl up on this winter. Everyone agrees that Alice is sweet, adorable, and a great portable size. There are many joys to be discovered when you adopt a senior dog. If you don’t know that already, you might consider adopting Alice and giving her a chance to prove that to you.