Dog of the week: Amaya

Amaya is a sweet, 2-year-old girl. Her compact 48 pounds is not too big and not too small — exactly right to cuddle with on a couch, have fun with, in an average-sized yard, and fit comfortably inside a car. Amaya is a gentle and kind individual and has been respectful of dogs and cats at Almost Home.

She is a sensitive girl who looks for approval. Her hopeful eyes seem to peer right into your soul. You know as soon as you meet her, Amaya wants to please. It’s just who she is. She is the definition of awesome!