Dog of the week: Angel
Angel, born in November 2019, is a silky-soft and easygoing, gray and white girl. She is not afraid of our barking dogs or when another cat hisses at her. She is sure of herself and does not escalate any situation.

Angel loves to explore the cat room and climb the cat trees. She is also usually ready for a game. If you are looking for a beautiful cat who will fit easily into your home, come to meet Angel and find out if she’s the one for you. She will make a wonderful, sweet companion for a lucky soul!

