Babette is sweet and athletic. It can take her a little time to get comfortable with new things, though less so if her sister, Tabbie, is by her side. Babette appears to be yearning for direction and for a person to notice and care about her. She is learning that a leash means partnership not bondage and is excited when any attention is directed her way. Her perfect situation would be a home with gentle and understanding folks who would enjoy helping her to find a place of comfort and security. Babette is grateful for acts of kindness and tenderness.
Dog of the week: Babette
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy-go-lucky Roger is ready for his next adventure — a place of his own where he will be cherished. He is ready to learn the best manners an…
Ann Bonny came to us a mother cat. She has not had an easy life and has suffered some trauma to one of her eyes. It’s not surprising that Ann …
Four-year-old Flint is like a cowboy hero from an old western show: handsome, a bit rowdy with a few scars and a sincere heart. At 57 pounds, …
Colby is an orange and white, domesticated shorthaired male cat who is 2 to 4 four years old. Sweet, handsome Colby will purr as you scratch h…
Chic is a gentle, friendly little girl who adapts well to new situations. As soon as she arrived at the shelter, she was ready to meet new peo…