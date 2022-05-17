 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Bailey

  • 0
Bailey, pet
Submitted

Bailey is happy, exuberant, and carefree! This joyful girl likes to play and has oodles youthful energy. She drools with excitement when she knows she’s going on an adventure. She’s a perfect combination of multiple breeds and is an ideal sized companion.

She is smart and ready to learn whatever you want to teach her as long as it’s done with patience. She would likely enjoy another dog as a friend at home. An active household that likes to include dogs in their activities would be best for Bailey. Her new family would ideally have a fenced yard, too.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is an awesome 2-year-old pit mix who adores children. He wants to befriend your kids and everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the …

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick Ca…

Cat of the week: Howie

Cat of the week: Howie

Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert