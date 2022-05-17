Dog of the week: Bailey

Bailey is happy, exuberant, and carefree! This joyful girl likes to play and has oodles youthful energy. She drools with excitement when she knows she’s going on an adventure. She’s a perfect combination of multiple breeds and is an ideal sized companion.

She is smart and ready to learn whatever you want to teach her as long as it’s done with patience. She would likely enjoy another dog as a friend at home. An active household that likes to include dogs in their activities would be best for Bailey. Her new family would ideally have a fenced yard, too.