Dog of the week: Betty Jo

Betty Jo is a gem — a 5-year-old, 50-pound mellow, kind sweet girl. When outside, she is ready to go on a brisk hike or have some fun. She is friendly toward other dogs and respectful of our cats. She is smart, willing and ready to learn all basics necessary to be a good housemate.

She would appreciate having a nice place to live, is respectful of authority, is loyal to her friends, and enjoys meeting new people. Betty Jo will be a delightful, gentle addition to your family. She’s an all-around amazing love of a hound!

