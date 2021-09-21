 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Blake
Dog of the week: Blake

Blake
Submitted

With Blake’s handsome looks and loving nature, he was adopted very quickly. Recently, the sad adopters needed to return him because he was too playful with their grandchildren. This was a difficult decision for his caretakers as they said he was well-behaved in the house and lovable with them. They loved him.

The best home for Blake is one with no children under 14. A securely fenced yard is a necessity (he will honor an underground electric fence). Blake needs to be with active people who will keep his mind and body occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries.

