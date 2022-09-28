 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Blake

Blake
Provided

Blake, a 2-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound, has been at Almost Home most of his entire life. He wants to find his home and his people and relax. He’s a little unsure at first, but he gets over himself. He’s sweet and quiet, but also exuberant when he’s ready for fun.

Blake is well-behaved in the house and loves riding in the car. He is a perfect size. He’s legitimately part border collie, so he needs a person as smart as he is who will appreciate his energy. He’s a great dog! Blake should be at home, living the good life.

