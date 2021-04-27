Dog of the week: Blake

Blake is a clean-cut looking 1½ year-old Border Collie/Coon hound (DNA revealed). Although a little shy at first, once he knows you he is sweet and spirited. He is handsome and has a loving nature.

At first, coming to Almost Home seemed to confuse Blake, and he was constantly waiting at his door. A little tilt of his head and a tentative tail wag is hard for us to resist—we always want to go in and give him some love. The best home for Blake is one with no children under 14 as he is a bit too rough when playing. A securely fenced yard is a necessity (he will honor an underground electric fence).