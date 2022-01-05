 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Blake

  • 0
Pet, Blake
Submitted

Blake is a 1½-year-old Border Collie/Coon hound that came to Almost Home in October 2020. At first, Blake can be shy, but he warms up quickly, and is sweet and spirited. Blake is well-behaved in the home. He enjoys riding in the car and does not guard his food or toys.

Blake needs to be with active people who will keep him occupied and who will use positive training methods to teach him boundaries. The best home for Blake is one with no young children, and a securely fenced yard and plenty of mental and physical exercise

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Doodle

Cat of the week: Doodle

Doodle is an amazing, black and white, domesticated shorthaired male kitten, born Aug. 11, 2021. He was bottle raised from the time he was two…

Dog of the week: Dusty

Dog of the week: Dusty

Dusty is a gorgeous, sweet shepherd/husky mix, around 3 years old, and weighs 55 pounds. He is warm and fuzzy, upbeat, and ready for any adven…

Cat of the week: Grahame

Cat of the week: Grahame

A staff favorite at the shelter, Grahame is a neutered, male, domestic short-haired, buff kitten born in August 2021. He is a sweet, playful, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert