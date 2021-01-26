Dog of the week: Diego

You don’t know what you are missing. This dog wants to listen to your complaints and worries and to be there when you need someone the most. Diego’s eyes beg you to consider loving him, and if you do, he will love you back tenfold. He is a 5-year-old , 60-pound Shepherd (mix). He responds well to commands, he loves pleasing the people he knows and whoever is fortunate enough to adopt him will quickly learn that he is waiting to live and die for you. Diego is selective about dogs he likes, is not good with cats and too much dog for children under 12.