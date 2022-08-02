 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Diesel

  • 0
Diesel
Provided

Diesel is an amazing 2-year-old pit mix who adores children. He wants to befriend your kids and everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the shelter cats, but, man, their cat food smells amazing! For being on the svelte side at 45 lbs., Diesel hauls like a freight train.

He is going to benefit from some obedience training and leash skills. He’s got an eager to please attitude and will love learning his manners. Diesel is highly motivated by meaty treats, and these scrumptious snacks will go a long way in training. How about a lunch date? Your treat!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Wubbie

Dog of the week: Wubbie

Wubbie, an 8-year-old, is as cute as a stinking button! He has huggable, plump, beagle appeal and weighs a healthy 53 lbs. After enduring seri…

Cat of the week: Annie

Cat of the week: Annie

Annie is a 12-year-old female long-haired cat tabby. Sadly, her human companion recently passed away, and she now finds herself looking for so…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert