 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Diesel

  • 0
Dog, Diesel
Submitted

Diesel is a slender 2-year-old pit mix who is ready to eat and mingle. He wants to befriend everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the shelter cats, but, man, their cat food smells amazing! For being on the svelte side at 45 pounds, Diesel hauls like a freight train. He is going to benefit from some obedience training and leash skills. He’s got an eager to please attitude and will love learning his manners. Diesel is highly motivated by meaty treats, and these scrumptious snacks will go a long way in training. How about a lunch date? Your treat!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Klaus

Cat of the week: Klaus

Klaus has been at Almost Home since he was a 4-month-old kitten. He is overlooked because he isn’t desperate or extroverted like many of the o…

Dog of the week: Nala

Dog of the week: Nala

When 2-year-old Nala is in a place with people she knows, her wild child bursts free, and she runs and leaps like a joyous fawn. This girl is …

Cat of the week: Solstice

Cat of the week: Solstice

Solstice is a petite tuxedo cat, who has lived at Almost Home far too long. When you enter her room, she purrs or meows to greet you. She live…

Dog of the week: Max

Dog of the week: Max

Max, a fancy 3-year-old hound, is a southern gentleman, gracious and full of charm. He is as handsome as a long, lean canine can get. And thos…

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March of 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert