Diesel is a slender 2-year-old pit mix who is ready to eat and mingle. He wants to befriend everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the shelter cats, but, man, their cat food smells amazing! For being on the svelte side at 45 pounds, Diesel hauls like a freight train. He is going to benefit from some obedience training and leash skills. He’s got an eager to please attitude and will love learning his manners. Diesel is highly motivated by meaty treats, and these scrumptious snacks will go a long way in training. How about a lunch date? Your treat!
Dog of the week: Diesel
