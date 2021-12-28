 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Dusty

  • 0
Dusty, pet
Submitted

Dusty is a gorgeous, sweet shepherd/husky mix, around 3 years old, and weighs 55 pounds. He is warm and fuzzy, upbeat, and ready for any adventure brought his way — hiking, jogging, obedience lessons-you name it! Full of excitement, he loves to go running with one of our very fit volunteers.

Dusty just brims with optimism and makes the most of every moment with an enthusiasm that reminds you that life can be lots of fun. His best home would have a large, safe enclosure for him to run and play in, and people that like exuberant personalities and enjoy teamwork.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Indira

Cat of the week: Indira

Indira is a smart, beautiful, young, spayed, female tuxedo cat with striking gold eyes. She has a good relationship with everyone and is very …

Dog of the week: Flint

Dog of the week: Flint

Flint is a good boy! He’s about 4 years old, 60 pounds and has a beautiful, dark gray coat. He’s always happy and wagging his tail. He’s energ…

Dog of the week: Otis

Dog of the week: Otis

Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other …

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972. The drama, which turned Richard Thomas (John-Boy) into a major star, became a huge hit, lasting nine seasons and 221 episodes, spawning six more films through 1997 after its cancellation in 1981. Now ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert