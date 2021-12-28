Dog of the week: Dusty

Dusty is a gorgeous, sweet shepherd/husky mix, around 3 years old, and weighs 55 pounds. He is warm and fuzzy, upbeat, and ready for any adventure brought his way — hiking, jogging, obedience lessons-you name it! Full of excitement, he loves to go running with one of our very fit volunteers.

Dusty just brims with optimism and makes the most of every moment with an enthusiasm that reminds you that life can be lots of fun. His best home would have a large, safe enclosure for him to run and play in, and people that like exuberant personalities and enjoy teamwork.